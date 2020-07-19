Empowered Funds LLC Sells 486 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.23 and its 200 day moving average is $307.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

