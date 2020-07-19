Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

