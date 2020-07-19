Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,386 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 23,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Insiders have sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612 in the last quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

