Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 45,513 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG opened at $3.95 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

