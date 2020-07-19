Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Watsco worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Watsco by 46.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after acquiring an additional 207,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $81,931,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp grew its position in Watsco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 397,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $193.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $195.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.83.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

