Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,724 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 82,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Expedia Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Expedia Group by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 64,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Expedia Group by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.76.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

