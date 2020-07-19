Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,764.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 236,935 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $56.67.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

