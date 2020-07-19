Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $305.45 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $183.44 and a 12-month high of $307.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.98.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

