Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,130,000 after acquiring an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 198,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 132,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after buying an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 118,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMF opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $110.18.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

