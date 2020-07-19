Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 202,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lear worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after purchasing an additional 174,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lear by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lear by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Lear by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.47.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

