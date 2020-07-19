Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Logitech International worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $184,009,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Logitech International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 5,004.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,757 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 220,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $69.98 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,471,681.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,985. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

