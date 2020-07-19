Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,620 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 62,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $1,193,142.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 512,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

