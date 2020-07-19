Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 68,619 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 179.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.