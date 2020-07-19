Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 848 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $585.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.98. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $838.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.08 and a 200 day moving average of $610.89.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 60.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $520.19 per share, with a total value of $149,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 4,633 shares of company stock worth $2,690,642 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

