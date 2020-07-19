Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 303,086 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 303,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Argus initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NYSE:CARR opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

