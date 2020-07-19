Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $14,841,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNF. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

