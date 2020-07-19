Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 145,411 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $496,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 153,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $387,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMD opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

