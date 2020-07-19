Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 181,501 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 54,707 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $24.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.