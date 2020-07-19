Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 440,020 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Toro worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Toro by 7.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,991 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

