Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,923 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 196,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.05. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

