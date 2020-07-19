Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 60.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 860,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 218,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.10.

EEFT opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

