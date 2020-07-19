Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

