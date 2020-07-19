Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,872,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,400,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,704,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

