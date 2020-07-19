EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) Critical Contrast

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of EVINE Live shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of EVINE Live shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVINE Live and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVINE Live -7.03% -59.00% -17.15% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EVINE Live and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVINE Live 0 0 0 0 N/A TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVINE Live and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVINE Live $596.64 million 0.43 -$22.16 million ($0.32) -10.63 TELA Bio $329.48 million 0.22 $2.30 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVINE Live.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as ValueVision Media, Inc. and changed its name to EVINE Live Inc. in November 2014. EVINE Live Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

TELA Bio Company Profile

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

