Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after buying an additional 3,372,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

