Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 4,095 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after purchasing an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after purchasing an additional 473,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,627,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,125,000 after buying an additional 107,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,620,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 148,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $74.07 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.42.

In other news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,622 shares of company stock worth $190,467. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

