Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 6,716 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE CWT opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.