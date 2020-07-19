Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $153,506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,864,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 686,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hologic by 527.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 605,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

