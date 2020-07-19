Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,215 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 113.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iqvia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 140.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Iqvia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

