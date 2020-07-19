Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 21,307 Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of AxoGen worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. AxoGen, Inc has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.18.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

