Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

