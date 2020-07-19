Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $78,748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,859,000 after acquiring an additional 209,607 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $16,002,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

NYSE HRC opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.