Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.20.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

