Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 32,660.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AON by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 14.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.24.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Cfra dropped their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

