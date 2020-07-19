Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29,630.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after buying an additional 485,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus decreased their target price on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Shares of WM opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

