Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $318,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5,660.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,565,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after buying an additional 313,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

JKHY opened at $181.58 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

