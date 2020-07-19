Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $303,000 in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,955,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2,635.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,289,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 3,391.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 816,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 792,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth about $5,363,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Harsco stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.66.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

