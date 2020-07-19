Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $303,000 in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 6.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Legg Mason by 31.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

In other Legg Mason news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 324,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $16,174,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $49.98 on Friday. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

LM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.