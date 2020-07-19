Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $309,000 in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Murphy USA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $116.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.