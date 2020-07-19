Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $312,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

SCI stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

