Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $1,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,368,000 after buying an additional 32,598 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Repligen by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Repligen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

RGEN opened at $134.31 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $143.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 298.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a current ratio of 15.56.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,275,754.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,677,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,152 shares of company stock worth $13,739,490 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

