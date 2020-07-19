Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,359,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after purchasing an additional 371,567 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth $12,963,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,365,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 152,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised MAXIMUS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

MMS opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.39). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

