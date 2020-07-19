Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of ATR opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.33.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

