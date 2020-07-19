Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.18.

Shares of COR stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $249,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.