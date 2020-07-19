Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 4,061 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6,061.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $79.63 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

