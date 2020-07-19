Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 6,941 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 109.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.94. The firm has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.