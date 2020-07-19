Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 133,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

