Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 3,545 LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,545 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in LogMeIn by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in LogMeIn by 15.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOGM. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.73.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $322.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

