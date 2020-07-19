Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 79,185.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.76 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.97.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

