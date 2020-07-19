Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,990.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.92 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

